SCO Summit 2023: Focus on regional security issues and regional development
Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will chair the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers Meeting on Friday (28 April) in New Delhi. Defence Ministers of China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan will participate in the event. India has also invited Belarus and Iran, currently observers in SCO, to participate in the meeting. Defence Minister of Pakistan would be participating virtually.