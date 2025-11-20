/Sberbank Unveils 'Green' Humanoid Robot in Moscow, Dances for Putin

At the AI Journey 2025 Forum in Moscow, Sberbank, Russia’s largest bank, introduced its latest AI-powered humanoid robot named "Green." The robot, boasting over 60 motors and advanced sensors, performed a dance routine for President Vladimir Putin, who attended the event amid heightened security. Green introduced itself as the first Russian humanoid robot with embodied artificial intelligence, representing a physical embodiment of Russia’s growing technological capabilities in AI and robotics.