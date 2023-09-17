Sanjeev Gupta returns to the UK amid GFG fraud investigation

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 17, 2023, 10:40 AM IST
After two and a half years, Sanjeev Gupta, whose business GFG alliance is the subject of a fraud and money-laundering investigation, has returned to the United Kingdom. Bloomberg sources say Gupta, who now resides in Dubai, is visiting the UK to see a sick relative and attend business meetings.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos