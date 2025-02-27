Sanctions imposed on Kadyrov’s mother over Ukraine abductions
Australia and New Zealand have joined the US and EU in sanctioning Aimani Kadyrova, mother of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, over allegations of forcibly taking children out of Ukraine. The move intensifies global pressure on Putin loyalists.
