Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine claims gains in Bakhmut, defensive action in Kharkiv
Considering employing cluster munitions against Ukraine "if they are used against us," Russian President Vladimir Putin stated, his country has a stockpile of them. Putin made his remarks just days after American-manufactured cluster munitions were sent to Ukraine, albeit they had not yet been used. The Russian leader claimed in an interview with a pro-Kremlin journalist that "Russia has a sufficient supply of various types of cluster munitions."