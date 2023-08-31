Russia-Ukraine War takes a toll on the Russian economy

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 10:05 AM IST
The economy in the larger region of Europe and Central Asia would contract by more than 4% this year as a result of the shocks from the Ukraine crisis. According to the bank, the economies of Russia and Ukraine are predicted to contract by over 11% and over 45%, respectively, by the end of the year.

