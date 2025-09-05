LOGIN
Russia-Ukraine War: EU Turns to India for Ukraine Peace, Trade Deal Push

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 05, 2025, 10:41 IST | Updated: Sep 05, 2025, 10:41 IST
European Union leaders Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa held a joint call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging India to help persuade Russia towards peace in Ukraine.

