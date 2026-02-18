LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Russia-Ukraine Talks: No Progress in US-Mediated Russia-Ukraine Negotiations

Russia-Ukraine Talks: No Progress in US-Mediated Russia-Ukraine Negotiations

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Feb 18, 2026, 13:00 IST | Updated: Feb 18, 2026, 13:00 IST
Russia-Ukraine Talks: No Progress in US-Mediated Russia-Ukraine Negotiations
US-mediated talks between Russia and Ukraine have concluded without a major breakthrough. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has questioned Russia’s stance and commitment to the peace process, raising fresh doubts about progress in negotiations. The discussions aimed at de-escalating the ongoing conflict but ended amid persistent disagreements. This video examines what happened during the talks, key sticking points, and what the stalled negotiations could mean for the future of the war.

Trending Topics

trending videos