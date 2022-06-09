LIVE TV
Russia suspends 1998 Fishing pact with Japan
Published: Jun 09, 2022, 02:40 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
Japan has called out Russia for suspending the fishing pact between the two nations that allowed Japanese fishermen to fish near the disputed Kuril Islands. However, Moscow alleges that Tokyo has failed to make payments.
