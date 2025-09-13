LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Russia earthquake: Tsunami alert, waves could hit coasts within 300 km of epicentre

Russia earthquake: Tsunami alert, waves could hit coasts within 300 km of epicentre

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 13, 2025, 12:36 IST | Updated: Sep 13, 2025, 12:36 IST
Russia earthquake: Tsunami alert, waves could hit coasts within 300 km of epicentre
A magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck the Russian Far East on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, prompting the authorities to warn that tsunami waves were possible at the Kamchatka Peninsula.

Trending Topics

trending videos