LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Russia earthquake: Russia's Kamchatka region rocked by 7.4-magnitude earthquake

Russia earthquake: Russia's Kamchatka region rocked by 7.4-magnitude earthquake

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 13, 2025, 12:51 IST | Updated: Sep 13, 2025, 12:51 IST
Russia earthquake: Russia's Kamchatka region rocked by 7.4-magnitude earthquake
A magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck the Russian Far East on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, prompting the authorities to warn that tsunami waves were possible at the Kamchatka Peninsula.

Trending Topics

trending videos