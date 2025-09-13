Live TV
Russia Earthquake: Magnitude 7.4 quake strikes off Russian Far East
Russia Earthquake: Magnitude 7.4 quake strikes off Russian Far East
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Sep 13, 2025, 10:51 IST
| Updated:
Sep 13, 2025, 10:51 IST
A magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck the Russian Far East on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, prompting the authorities to warn that tsunami waves were possible at the Kamchatka Peninsula.
