Russia & China shield Iran from European sanctions

Published: Sep 06, 2025, 23:11 IST | Updated: Sep 06, 2025, 23:11 IST
UN Security Council permanent members China and Russia backed Iran in rejecting a move by European countries to reimpose UN sanctions on Tehran loosened a decade ago under a nuclear agreement.

