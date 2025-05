The Indian Navy was in full readiness and capable of striking anywhere on land or sea, including Karachi, when India launched Operation Sindoor against Pakistan, Vice Admiral AN Pramod said on Sunday during a joint media briefing of all three forces on Operation Sindoor. “Our forces remained forward deployed in the Arabian Sea in a decisive posture with full readiness and capacity to strike select targets at sea and on land, including Karachi, at the time of our choosing,” Vice Admiral Pramod said. "..Our response has been measured, proportionate, non-escalatory and responsible from day one...As we speak, the Indian Navy remains deployed at sea in a credible deterrent posture to respond decisively to any inimical action by Pakistan"