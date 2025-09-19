/Report: Indian Software Engineer Shot Dead on 3rd September | Shot Over Stabbing Incident

LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 19, 2025, 13:21 IST | Updated: Sep 19, 2025, 13:21 IST
An Indian software engineer was reportedly shot dead in the U.S. on September 3rd following a stabbing incident. The circumstances surrounding the case remain under investigation.

