Report: China discussed weaponising Coronaviruses in 2015

May 10, 2021, 05:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
According to Australian media reports China had discussed weaponising Coronaviruses in 2015, which is almost five years before the first COVID-19 case was reported in the Wuhan and may have predicted a World War III fought with biological weapons.
