LIVE TV
Videos
IPL 2022
Gravitas
World
India
Entertainment
Sports
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai 2022
Global Summit Dubai 2021
Global Summit Dubai 2020
Global Summit Dubai 2019
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
Videos
IPL 2022
Gravitas
World
India
Entertainment
Sports
Science
Photos
Mission Sustainability
Live TV
Reform in Indian Armed Forces: What is the tour of duty scheme?
Published: Jun 14, 2022, 08:20 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
View in App
Follow Us
In a first of its kind model the Indian army has come up with a new recruitment model it is called the 'tour of duty' in which civilians can be recruited into the three services of the armed forces for a period of four years.
Read in App