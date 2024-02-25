Red Sea Crisis: US & UK strike 18 Houthi targets in Yemen | Trump wins South Carolina Primary

Here we bring you a quick round-up of all the latest news and top headlines from all across the globe: The United States and the UK struck 18 Houthi Targets in Yemen in an answer to the recent attacks by the militia group on ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden this includes a missile strike this past week that set fire to a cargo vessel. Former US President and Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump has won South Carolina's Republican primary beating his last major Republican rival and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley in her home town. This Victory comes at a time when Donald Trump has already swept Iowa caucus. Watch to know more!