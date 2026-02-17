/Ramzan In Gaza Amid Shortages, Ceasefire And Heightened Al-Aqsa Security

Ramzan begins in Gaza under the weight of shortages, soaring prices, and fragile hope following the recent ceasefire. Families are preparing for the holy month amid limited supplies, damaged infrastructure, and economic hardship, making this Ramzan unlike any before. For many Gazans, it is a time of faith and resilience despite deep uncertainty. This marks the first Ramzan in Gaza since the ceasefire, with humanitarian conditions still strained and markets struggling to stabilize. Meanwhile, Israeli police have announced increased security measures at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem, adding another layer of tension during the sacred month.