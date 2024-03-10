Ramadan 2024: US, UK, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye likely to begin fasting on March 11
The holy month of Ramadan is expected to begin hours from now and Muslims around the world are watching the skies closely to catch a sight of the Crescent Moon that will Mark the beginning of the holy month countries including Saudi Arabia UAE United Kingdom the US Lebanon and Turkiye are likely to begin fasting on March 11th. While in countries like India Indonesia Pakistan Bangladesh the month of Ramadan is likely to begin from March 12th. Watch to know more!