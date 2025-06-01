Rajasthani food in Mussoorie & Michelin Stars in Dubai

In this episode of WINGS, we celebrate culture, cuisine, creativity—and a few surprises from across the globe. The Mussoorie Rajasthan Food Festival brings royal Rajasthani flavours to the hills! We take you inside the kitchens and the colourful ambience, where traditional dishes warm hearts and plates alike. India's Culinary Breakthrough: A proud moment for Indian gastronomy. An Indian restaurant has been awarded a coveted 3 Michelin Stars, setting a new global benchmark. Discover what makes this dining experience truly world-class. Heartwarming Celebration: It's not every day an elephant turns a year older! Join the joyous elephant birthday bash, a special moment where love, conservation, and tradition unite perfectly. Innovation Meets Design: In Switzerland, the future of construction is taking shape—literally. We explore an incredible 3D-printed building where sustainable design and robotic precision reshape architecture. Global Arts: From vibrant installations to street murals, we take you around the world with art stories that inspire and provoke thought, curated with flair by Anushree. Joy in Lima: In Peru, laughter fills the streets as the city celebrates Clown Day. Costumes, comedy, and colourful performances mark this annual event, showcasing the power of playfulness in public life. Tune in to WINGS, where food, fun, future, and festivities come alive!