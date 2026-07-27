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Quarter of a million people flee | Devastating destruction of Europe's wildfires

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 22:57 IST | Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 22:57 IST
Firefighters in France and Spain are racing to bring huge wildfires under control before another heatwave later this week that will complicate efforts to tame the flames.

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