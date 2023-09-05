Qinwen Zheng takes down 2022 finalist Ons Jabeur in fourth round

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 03:25 PM IST
2022 finalist Ons Jabeur's topsy-turvey US Open campaign is over. The world number five was outclassed by Qinwen Zheng at Louis Armstrong Stadium with the Chinese player through to her maiden grand slam quarter-final.

