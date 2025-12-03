/Putin In India: Russian President's India Visit: Defence, Trade, Diplomacy in Focus

Published: Dec 03, 2025, 23:20 IST | Updated: Dec 03, 2025, 23:20 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India marks a major moment in India–Russia relations, focusing on defence, trade, and diplomacy. This video explores the key areas of cooperation, including potential defence deals, strategic partnerships, and economic collaborations. We analyze how this visit strengthens bilateral ties, the implications for regional security, and the international geopolitical context. From discussions on military technology to trade agreements and diplomatic engagement, the visit highlights both countries’ intent to deepen cooperation.