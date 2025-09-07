/Punjab floods: PM Modi to visit flood-hit Punjab on 9 September

Monsoon mayhem has unleashed utter devastation across Punjab! Over 1200 villages have been flooded, homes destroyed, and thousands displaced as relentless rains trigger catastrophic flooding. At least 43 people have died and more than 354,000 have been affected by heavy rains and floods in the northern Indian state of Punjab. The Floods have hit all 23 districts and have submerged swathes of agricultural land, threatening to devastate India's rich harvest belt.