Private equity groups join BYJU'S to tackle $1.2 bn debt crisis

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 11:05 AM IST
Indian edtech titan BYJU'Ssubmitted a surprising repayment plan to lenders in which it offers to repay its full $1.2 billion term loan in less than six months.

