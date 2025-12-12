LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Prada To Launch $930 ‘Made In India’ Kolhapuri Sandals

Prada To Launch $930 ‘Made In India’ Kolhapuri Sandals

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 12, 2025, 24:34 IST | Updated: Dec 12, 2025, 24:34 IST
Prada To Launch $930 ‘Made In India’ Kolhapuri Sandals
#Gravitas Italian luxury brand Prada has announced a limited-edition line of high-end sandals inspired by India’s iconic Kolhapuri-style footwear. The company will price each pair at roughly 930 dollars, positioning the collection in its premium segment. The launch blends Italian luxury with Indian craftsmanship, sparking conversations around cultural inspiration, global fashion trends, and luxury reinterpretations of traditional Indian designs.

Trending Topics

trending videos