/Prada To Launch $930 ‘Made In India’ Kolhapuri Sandals

Published: Dec 12, 2025, 24:34 IST | Updated: Dec 12, 2025, 24:34 IST
#Gravitas Italian luxury brand Prada has announced a limited-edition line of high-end sandals inspired by India’s iconic Kolhapuri-style footwear. The company will price each pair at roughly 930 dollars, positioning the collection in its premium segment. The launch blends Italian luxury with Indian craftsmanship, sparking conversations around cultural inspiration, global fashion trends, and luxury reinterpretations of traditional Indian designs.