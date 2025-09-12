LOGIN
Polish President: Warsaw Engaged in Hybrid War for Four Years

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 12, 2025, 15:51 IST | Updated: Sep 12, 2025, 15:51 IST
Polish President has stated that Poland has been facing a hybrid war for the past four years, involving cyberattacks, disinformation, and border pressures.

