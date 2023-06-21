PM Modi's US Visit: PM Modi to meet Musk in US amid talks of Tesla factory in India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to meet Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The meeting is scheduled to take place in New York on Tuesday. The Indian PM is also scheduled to meet various other US business & community leaders during his 3-day state trip. As per sources, Modi's talks with Musk will focus on Tesla's foray into the Indian market and Musk says that he is serious about Tesla's plans to establish a manufacturing base in India.