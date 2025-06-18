LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 18, 2025, 13:26 IST | Updated: Jun 18, 2025, 13:26 IST
Videos Jun 18, 2025, 13:26 IST

PM Modi tells Trump: India won't accept any mediation on Pakistan, PM invites Trump to Quad summit

In a phone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Narendra Modi firmly reiterated India’s stance against third-party mediation on regional issues.

