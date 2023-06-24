PM Modi in US | PM Modi: Friendship between India and US should be deeper

After the White House threw out the red carpet for the Indian prime minister on Thursday, citing agreements on defence and commerce geared at limiting China's influence globally, U.S. President Joe Biden and Narendra Modi heralded a new era in their nations' relations. "Two great countries, two excellent allies, and two formidable powers. At a state banquet, Biden toasted Modi and said, "Cheers. You are mild spoken, but when it comes to action, you are quite forceful, Modi retorted.