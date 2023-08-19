Pig kidney thrives in human body for month | Major medical breakthrough

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 19, 2023, 10:25 PM IST
Surgeons in New York have achieved a notable breakthrough: a pig kidney that was transplanted into a brain-dead man continues to function after more than 30 days. This accomplishment signifies a promising advancement in cross-species organ transplantation.

