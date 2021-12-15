Pfizer covid-19 pill nearly 90% effective against Omicron variant of Coronavirus

Dec 15, 2021, 05:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Pfizer Inc has said that its antiviral COVID-19 has about 90% efficacy in preventing hospitalizations and deaths in high-risk patients, and recent lab data suggests the drug retains its effectiveness against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
