Pension protest: Shadow of Paris follows Emmanuel Macron in the Netherlands

Emmanuel Macron's keynote speech was interrupted by protesters yesterday, overshadowing the first official visit to the Netherlands by a French president in 23 years. At the beginning of Macron's speech in The Hague, protesters yelled "Where is French democracy?" and unfurled banners. Macron has faced violent rallies and strikes at home over pensions reforms, as witnessed by AFP journalists. The two-day trip got off to a turbulent start for other reasons as well, with Macron coming under fire for his contentious statements that Europe cannot be a "follower" of either Washington or Beijing in regards to Taiwan.