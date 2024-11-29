Notre-Dame Cathedral is set to reopen on December 7th and French president Macron will visit the renovated Notre-Dame today. The reopening will mark the end of a 5 and a half year restoration after a devastating fire. The 2019 fire had destroyed its roof and spire and caused major damage throughout. But Paris's Gothic jewel has now been refurbished and the medieval frame consumed in the fire has been replaced by massive roof timbers offering visitors what promised to be a breathtaking visual treat. Watch in for more details!