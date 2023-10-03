Paris exhibition displays intense period of Van Gogh's creativity

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 04:20 PM IST
Van Gogh's final two months before his death on July 29, 1890, are the subject of a new show at the Orsay Museum in Paris. This exhibition is both extraordinary and extremely heartbreaking because it represents one of the artist's most productive periods of life.

