Pandemic bruises Nepal Tourism: Fears of fresh pandemic wave loom large

Published: Jun 04, 2022, 11:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Nepal is now trying to revive its economy and hosted more tourists in 4 months than entire 2021. Kathmandu have the maximum number of tourists from India. For more details, watch this ground report by Saloni Murarka from Kathmandu.
