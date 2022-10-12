Pakistan: Thousand hit street in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

Oct 12, 2022
Protest against Tehreek-E-Taliban Pakistan rocked Malala Yousafzai's hometown in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province as thousands hit the streets to oppose Monday's attack on a school bus that killed the driver and injured a 10-year-old girl.
