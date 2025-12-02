LOGIN
Pakistan: Sohail Afridi warns federal govt against imposing governor's rule

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 02, 2025, 12:32 IST | Updated: Dec 02, 2025, 12:32 IST
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Sohail Afridi on Monday challenged the federal government, saying any attempt to impose governor rule in the province would be met with resistance.

