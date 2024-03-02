Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew goes missing, second such case in just two months

Another member of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) cabin crew, has reportedly gone missing while on duty, Pakistan-based DAWN newspaper reported. A similar incident happened in the past as well when another PIA flight attendant Faiza Mukhtar disappeared in Canada in January this year. The air hostess was identified as Maryam Raza, who landed in Canada's Toronto on PIA flight PK-782 from Islamabad on Monday. However, the reports said that she failed to report for duty on the return flight, PK-784 to Karachi. Watch to know more!