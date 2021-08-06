Pakistan: Hindu temple vandalised again; India summons top Pak diplomat

India has summoned Pakistan's Top diplomat — Pakistani chargé d'affaires (C’dA) in Delhi — and lodged a strong protest over the issue of the vandalisation of a Hindu temple in Pakistan's Rahim Yar Khan. The ministry of external affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi at virtual weekly presser said, "firm protest was lodged expressing our grave concerns at this reprehensible incident" and the "continued attacks on the freedom of religion of the minority community and their places of religious worship".