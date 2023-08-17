Pakistan cricket board includes Imran Khan in a new tribute video

The Pakistan cricket board has been forced to republish a promotional video highlighting the country's key achievements in the sport as the initial video released on Pakistan's Independence Day didn't have a single visual of Imran Khan. The former Captain Waseem Akram led the backlash against the PCB for airbrushing the former prime minister but also Pakistan's greatest cricketer out of the earlier video three days after uploading the original clip on the microblogging site X formerly known as Twitter. The PCB has put out an updated version which they call the complete version the PCB attempted to do damage control by claiming some important Clips had been omitted due to time constraints.