A deadly terror attack at the popular tourist area of Pahalgam in South Kashmir on Tuesday (April 22) left multiple people dead and at least 20 others injured, officials confirmed. A lesser known terror outfit called the Resistance Front has claimed responsibility for this costly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. So what exactly is this terror outfit that goes by the name the Resistance Front? Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Srinagar in the evening and was received by CM Omar Abdullah and senior officials at the airport. Shah was holding meeting with LG Manoj Sinha, CM Omar Abdullah and other high-level officials following Pahalgam terrorist attack. Watch in for more details!