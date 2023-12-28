videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
Over 259 killed in forest fires worldwide | Devastating forest fires of year 2023
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 28, 2023, 10:25 PM IST
Forest fires destroyed nearly 400 million hectares worldwide, making 2023 the deadliest year for wildfires. Canada suffered the largest fires in its history in 2023.
trending now
Indians from grounded plane seeking asylum in France freed on 'formal grounds'
Gravitas: Why Indians may find it tough to secure jobs in 2024
UK: At least 100 properties evacuated overnight in Greater Manchester | Storm Gerrit
Gravitas: Safety concerns over Tesla's robot attack & fatal car malfunctions mount
Asked about US civil war, Haley leaves out mention of slavery
recommended videos
Qatar reduces sentences of eight Indian nationals on death row | Dahra Global Case
Sources say 8-10 rupees cuts on fuel prices can be expected in the new year
Over 259 killed in forest fires worldwide | Devastating forest fires of year 2023
Gravitas: Inside Russia's 'almost naked party'
Gravitas: Spy wars: US vs China
recommended videos
Qatar reduces sentences of eight Indian nationals on death row | Dahra Global Case
Sources say 8-10 rupees cuts on fuel prices can be expected in the new year
Over 259 killed in forest fires worldwide | Devastating forest fires of year 2023
Gravitas: Inside Russia's 'almost naked party'