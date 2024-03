The Indian Navy Chief Indian Navy Chief R. Hari Kumar spoke to Wion on board INS Vikrant, India's first Make in India Aircraft Carriers. Speaking to our correspondent Sidhant Sibal, he said, INS Jatayu Naval base will help in "augment the capabilities". The Base was commissioned in Minicoy, Lakshadweep. He spoke on red sea crisis, the Maldives China engagement, etc.