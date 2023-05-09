Non-tribal Meitei clash with tribals Naga and Kuki in Manipur | World At War
The North-Eastern Indian state of Manipur was rocked by violent ethnic clashes this past week. At least sixty people have reportedly died in these clashes over a controversial government move. Curfew was imposed and internet services cut off in a bid to curtail widespread arson & anarchy. Thousands have been evacuated from the violence-affected areas. Sensing that the situation could spiral out of control, shoot at sight orders were also issued.