No country has done more than Qatar: US Secy of State, Antony Blinken

Sep 07, 2021, 03:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
US Secy of State, Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary, Lloyd Austin reached Qatar and conducted talks with top officials of Qatar. Blinken expressed gratitude for Qatar's support in US' evacuations.
