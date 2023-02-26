Nigeria Elections 2023: Who will succeed President Muhammadu Buhari?

This is the first time since the end of military rule in 1999 that a serious candidate has entered the fray which has been dominated by the APC and the main opposition PDP. Nigeria is struggling with Islamist insurgencies in the northeast, an epidemic of kidnappings for ransom, conflict between herders and farmers, shortages of cash, fuel and power, as well as deep-rooted corruption and poverty. Many Nigerians were casting ballots on Saturday evening, hours after the official deadline for casting votes ended. In the federal capital Abuja, voters complained of glitches in uploading votes which caused delays. on the other side, Nigeria's commercial hub of Lagos saw armed men firing shots in air and snatching the presidential ballot box.