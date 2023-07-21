New York set to pay historic compensation to George Floyd protesters

New York has agreed to pay a sum of more than 13 million dollars to racial injustice demonstrators who had filed a lawsuit against it. The lawsuit was filed in the Manhattan federal court on Wednesday, by roughly 1,300 people who took part in the black lives matter protests three years ago. These people alleged that they were arrested or beaten for taking part in the racial injustice demonstrations. As per the conditions laid, protesters who were subjected to excessive police force will be eligible for compensation of over 9000 dollars. However, certain exceptions have been mentioned in the lawsuit. The agreement allows New York City’s administration to avoid a trial that could be both expensive and politically fraught.