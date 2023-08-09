New Honda SP160 launched in India: Simply a Unicorn with sportier looks?

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched its third product in the 160cc motorcycle segment – the new SP160. Available in two variants, the single-disc brake version is priced at INR 117,500, and the higher-spec dual-disc brake version carries a sticker price of INR 121,900. With this pricing, it is positioned between the Honda Unicorn and X-Blade, its 160cc stablemates. The SP160 is not an entirely new offering because it shares its engine and main frame with the Unicorn, making it more of a platform-engineered motorcycle. Nonetheless, the SP160 features a more muscular body than the Unicorn. So, it is likely to appeal to customers looking for a slightly sportier-looking bike, with commuter functionality.